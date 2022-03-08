Apple announces updated iPad Air with M1 processor

Apple has announced an update to the iPad Air a year and a half after it gave the tablet an iPad Pro-style redesign. Much of that redesign is still intact, but the new iPad Air model has been updated with a faster M1 processor, first seen in Apple’s Macs.

The iPad Air sits below the iPad Pro in Apple’s tablet lineup and was last updated in 2020. Last time around, the Air featured a smaller display with a lower refresh rate and a slower processor than the Pro. But many of the other features of the iPad Pro were still available on the Air, including a USB-C port and support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Pencil. It made the Air an excellent lower-cost alternative to the Pro.

Developing… For all the latest up-to-the-second news from Apple’s event, follow our live blog here.