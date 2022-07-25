Apple and Koss settle dispute over wireless headphone patents

Apple and Koss have ended their feud over wireless headphone patents shortly before trial. As Reuters notes, the two told a Waco, Texas-based federal court on Saturday that they had reached a settlement over Koss’ claims Apple had infringed on patents for wireless audio technology. The terms of the settlement haven’t been disclosed, but the two firms said they made peace on “all matters in controversy.” The trial was supposed to have started today.

Koss sued Apple, Bose, JLab, Plantronics and Skullcandy in 2020 over allegations wireless earbuds and headphones like AirPods were copying technology from the Striva line of WiFi audio devices. In filing the lawsuit, Koss argued that rivals were “catching up” to its early work and needed to pay compensation. Apple countersued, arguing that Koss’ patents were invalid.

Lawsuits against Bose, Skullcandy and others are still pending. While it’s unclear if those cases will move forward in light of this settlement, there’s little doubt that Apple and Koss were eager to avoid a courtroom fight.

We’ve asked Apple and Koss for comment and will update if we hear back.