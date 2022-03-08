Karissa Bell

Apple adds green color options to its iPhone 13 lineup

by

Apple is updating the iPhone 13 lineup with two new shades of green: an unnamed dark green color for the iPhone 13 and “Alpine Green” for the larger iPhone 13 Pro. CEO Tim Cook showed off the new colors at the company’s “Peek Performance” event. Both new colors go on sale March 18, with pre-orders opening on Friday. 

Developing…

Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.