Apple adds green color options to its iPhone 13 lineup

Apple is updating the iPhone 13 lineup with two new shades of green: an unnamed dark green color for the iPhone 13 and “Alpine Green” for the larger iPhone 13 Pro. CEO Tim Cook showed off the new colors at the company’s “Peek Performance” event. Both new colors go on sale March 18, with pre-orders opening on Friday. Developing… Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.