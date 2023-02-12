Apex Legends Season 16 release time: When does the new season launch?

Apex Legends season 16, called “Revelry,” brings some big changes to the popular live-service shooter. It’s also a celebration — a revelry, if you will — of the game’s fourth anniversary.

What time does Apex Legends season 16 launch?

Apex Legends season 16 launches on February 14, 2023 — happy Valentine’s Day! There’s no official release time yet, but previous seasons have launched at 10 a.m. PT in the U.S., so we can expect a similar timeframe for Revelry. This means the season will likely roll out in these time zones:

10 a.m PST for the west coast of North America

1 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

6 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

7 p.m. CET for Paris

3 a.m. JST on February 15 for Tokyo

What’s new in Apex Legends season 16?

While Season 16 does not add a new hero — a first for Apex Legends — it does add the first new weapon in a while, with the Nemesis energy assault rifle. Revelry also brings a retooled class system to help players balance out their fireteams, along with class perks for each. For Season 16, the Arena game mode is getting sunset, but it adds a new 6-vs-6 Team Deathmatch option — and will let you create playlists (mixtapes) of matches. There’s even a new set of Orientation Matches to help onboard new players.

The new season rebalances a lot of the game and adds some exciting new tweaks to the experience. You can read about it in The Hamden Journal’s preview here.