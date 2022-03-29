Apex Legends PS5, Xbox Series X versions launch without 120 Hz gameplay

Apex Legends got long-awaited native apps for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Tuesday, but there was a catch: The next-gen versions of the popular battle royale launched without support for 120 Hz gameplay — a much-requested feature for the competitive shooter.

Developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed on Twitter and in a blog post that today’s Warriors Collection event would also introduce the next-gen updates. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions get 4K visuals at 60 fps, HDR visuals, and improved shadows and draw distances. The Xbox Series S version gets HDR.

Gameplay at 120 Hz is listed as “coming in future updates” to all next-gen consoles, along with further visual and audio improvements, and support for the PS5 DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

There’s no need to do anything to play the latest version of Apex Legends on Xbox, as it uses Smart Delivery to ensure you’re playing the best version of the game. Respawn shared instructions for updating the game on PS5.

Some players expressed disappointment that 120 Hz gameplay had not been prioritized over 4K resolution in the next-gen update. Rival battle royale shooters Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite both support ultra-fast refresh rates at lower resolutions on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, and many competitive players prefer the responsiveness of 120 Hz to the crispness of 4K visuals.

The Warriors Collection event runs until April 12 and brings back the nine-versus-nine Control game mode as well as adding a new map, limited edition cosmetics, and more.

