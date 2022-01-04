Apex Legends new Stories from the Outlands is about Bangalore’s past

Apex Legends has a brand new Stories from the Outlands cinematic and it reveals the story of Bangalore and her brother, Jackson, as well as the cruelty of the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation, one of Titanfall’s most important factions. The new trailer premiered on YouTube on Tuesday.

The new cinematic is called Gridiron, named after the location of the final battle of the Frontier War. The story focuses on Bangalore and her brother, who come from generations of military service and are now soldiers with the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation (IMC) themselves.

Shortly after the battle of the Gridiron, tension breaks out between the siblings when Jackson realizes that the war is pointless and that the IMC won’t really make the universe a better or safer place to live. Horrified by her brother’s seemingly treasonous actions, Bangalore reports him to her superiors, but has a change of heart once an IMC pilot arrives and attempts to kill Jackson rather than give him a trial.

This leads to a fierce battle between Jackson and Bangalore on one side and the IMC pilot on the other. The siblings eventually win the grueling conflict, reconcile their differences, and resolve to move on from their lives with the IMC, even if it means running for the rest of their lives.

While this new trailer gives us plenty of great background on one of Apex Legends’ oldest and most popular characters, it doesn’t shed as much light on the future of the game as other recent cinematics. It doesn’t seem to have any new characters in it — though Jackson is obviously a possible addition — but sometimes it’s nice to just see the series’ lore get a spotlight.

That being said, Apex Legends should have a new season on the horizon in the next couple of months, so we’ll likely get an update from developer Respawn Entertainment in the very near future.