Apex Legends Mobile will be available in 10 countries next week

Apex Legends Mobile will soon be available in more countries. The game first debuted in a closed beta last year that was available in a few countries, but starting next week, the game will be available in a “limited regional launch” as a free download in 10 countries on iOS and Android.

People in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia will all be able to download Apex Legends Mobile, according to a post on Respawn’s website. The game was also available in India during the closed beta, but it’s not on the list for the limited regional launch, and we’ve asked EA / Respawn for comment as to why that might be.

Respawn didn’t specify when Apex Legends Mobile might come out in more places. “We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch,” Respawn said. “If you’re in one of the participating test countries, pre-registration is now open. We’re still actively testing the app around the world, and we can’t wait for more players to join the fun at launch!”

If you want to see if your phone is compatible, check out the requirements on Respawn’s FAQ. The game is built “specifically for mobile,” so you won’t be able to play with the console or PC versions of the game.

Mobile versions of some PC and console games have been quite popular

Mobile-focused takes on hit console or PC games have proven to be very popular; PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile were two of the top App Store downloads in January, according to Sensor Tower data. They can also be quite lucrative. Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wild Rift has generated more than $150 million in consumer spending, reports data.ai (formerly App Annie), while Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed an astonishing $1.5 billion in player spending, Sensor Tower says.

Apex Legends Mobile isn’t EA’s only big bet on a mobile shooter — the company is also working on a Battlefield mobile game that is in early playtests.