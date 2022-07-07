Apex Legends Mobile gets season 2 release date and new Legend: Rhapsody

Apex Legends Mobile, which launched in mid-May, is already approaching its second season — and that will bring another new character exclusive to the iOS and Android adaptation of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale.

The new character is Rhapsody, “a rhythm loving DJ,” accompanied by “Rowdy,” who looks like a Bluetooth speaker that packs a mean finishing kick. The launch trailer for season 2, Distortion, explains that Rhapsody comes from a world dominated by a technology conglomerate. She makes her way in the city’s nightlife district, but after her engineer Mom is caught with company secrets, Rhapsody gets sent to the Apex Games to work off the family debt.

Apex Legends Mobile: Distortion launches July 12, about three months after the game’s inaugural season kicked off. Respawn Entertainment developed Apex Legends Mobile as a game entirely separate from its console and PC counterpart, meaning progression and characters are exclusive to Android and iOS platforms.

Fade was the first exclusive Mobile legend introduced with the first season; he’s a variation of Wraith, one of the game’s most popular legends, with skills that are more suited to gaming on smaller screens. Respawn says more info will be coming soon on Rhapsody, her skills, and other updates, improvements, and new content arriving with season 2.