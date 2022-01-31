Apex Legends Defiance gameplay trailer shows limited-time Control mode

Apex Legends players will get a new limited-time mode for the first three weeks of Defiance, the battle royale’s next season, launching next week. A gameplay showcase posted this morning shows off the 9v9 Control mode, in which two teams fight to capture and hold strategic points on the Apex map.

We also find out what happened to Olympus, the floating city that was seen plummeting to the ground and littering debris everywhere. Olympus has survived, but thanks to Mad Maggie’s sabotage, buildings and landmarks have been teleported to different locations throughout the city. So, players must get to know an all-new map for season 12.

Mad Maggie, introduced last week, is the newest playable legend. “What she lacks in empathy and basic human decency, she makes up for in stubbornness and raw ferocity,” Electronic Arts said in a news release. So there’s that, at least.

Players will also get a new battle pass with the new season, as usual, and a celebration of the third anniversary of Apex Legends’ launch will bring login rewards — including unlocked Legends — during the first three weeks of season 12.

Apex Legends: Defiance launches Feb. 8 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.