Ant-Man: Quantumania, Netflix Power Rangers movie, and every new movie to watch

We’re nearing the end of April, and with it comes a flurry of new movies available to watch at home.

The headline is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latest MCU project makes its home-viewing debut this week on digital VOD platforms (no word yet on when Quantumania will arrive on Disney Plus), as does the folk horror project Enys Men.

On the streaming platforms side of things, Netflix brings back the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the movie event Once & Always, and the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody also arrives on the service. The Ana de Armas/Chris Evans spy rom-com Ghosted debuts on Apple TV Plus, Jafar Panahi’s critically acclaimed No Bears arrives on Criterion Channel, and there’s plenty more for you to watch this weekend.

Let’s get into it.

New on Netflix

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Photo: Geoffrey H. Short/Netflix

Genre: Action

Run time: 55m

Director: Charlie Haskell

Cast: Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Johnny Yong Bosch

The Power Rangers are back! The cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers returns for this TV special Once & Always, just in time for the 30th anniversary of the show. While considered a TV show by Netflix, we’re including it here because it’s a one-off installment, which sure sounds like a movie. And to assist your nostalgic viewing pleasure, we’ve gone ahead and collected all the references and Easter eggs for you.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing

Genre: Biopic

Run time: 2h 24m

Director: Kasi Lemmons

Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders

This musical biopic follows the story of Whitney Houston’s rise to fame in the 1980s as one of her generation’s most talented singers. The film covers her discovery by record executive Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci), her relationship with Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), and her rise to superstardom before her sudden death.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Photo: Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy

Run time: 1h 34m

Director: Steven Tsuchida

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Lý, Missi Pyle

When an American travel executive fresh off a breakup goes to Vietnam on an undercover work assignment, she falls into a whirlwind romance with her tour guide.

New on Hulu

Quasi

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: Hulu

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 1h 39m

Director: Kevin Heffernan

Cast: Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan

The Broken Lizard comedy troupe (Super Troopers) returns for this R-rated period comedy about a man who receives conflicting orders from the pope and the king of France: to kill the other.

New on Prime Video

Judy Blume Forever

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Image: Prime Video

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 37m

Directors: Leah Wolchok, Davina Pardo

Cast: Judy Blume, Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham

Judy Blume is a treasure. The upcoming adaptation of her classic coming-of-age story Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret looks great, and this documentary tells Blume’s own coming-of-age story.

New on Apple TV Plus

Ghosted

Where to watch: Available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Image: Apple TV Plus

Genre: Romantic comedy action

Run time: 1h 56m

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Cast: Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Adrien Brody

An inversion of romantic comedy and action movie tropes, Ghosted stars Chris Evans as a man who falls for a woman (Ana de Armas) who he never hears from again. Spurred with romantic fervor, he decides to surprise her with a visit from across the world, only to discover she is actually a secret agent in the middle of a dangerous operation.

New on MGM Plus

Till

Where to watch: Available to stream on MGM Plus

Image: United Artists Releasing

Genre: Biopic

Run time: 2h 10m

Director: Chinonye Chukwu

Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison

Danielle Deadwyler stars in Chinonye Chukwu’s biopic drama of Mamie Till, the woman who campaigned for justice after the violent lynching of her son, Emmett Till, while visiting family in Mississippi.

New on Criterion Channel

No Bears

Where to watch: Available to stream on Criterion Channel

Image: Janus Films

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 46m

Director: Jafar Panahi

Cast: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobasheri

Jafar Panahi, the celebrated Iranian director known for such personal and political films as The Circle and This Is Not a Film, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment last year. He began a hunger strike in February and was released on house arrest 48 hours later, but is banned from making or directing any movies, granting interviews, or leaving Iran for any reason apart from religious pilgrimages or vital medical treatment. In spite of all of this, Pahani managed to direct a new movie: A drama centered on two parallel love stories struggling to make sense of the inscrutable and daunting challenges inherent to both the supernatural world of faith and the material politics of their home country.

New on VOD

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Where to watch: Available to purchase for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Photo: Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Genre: Superhero action

Run time: 2h 5m

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors

The latest entry in the MCU finally comes to home viewing, as Ant-Man, the Wasp, and the rest of the gang head to the Quantumverse to square off with Kang.

Kang is played by Jonathan Majors, who at one point was set up to be the MCU’s future, but has been dropped from multiple projects after being arrested in March on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

A Thousand and One

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Focus Features

Genre: Drama/Mystery

Run time: 1h 56m

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Cast: Teyana Taylor, Will Catlett, Josiah Cross

Set in 1994, A.V. Rockwell’s 2022 drama stars singer-actress Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America) as Inez, a fiery-tempered woman who, after being released from Rikers Island, kidnaps her 6-year-old son, Terry (Josiah Cross), in an attempt to both reconcile with him and provide an upbringing for him better than the one she had.

Enys Men

Where to watch: Available to rentAvailable to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Neon

Genre: Experimental folk horror

Run time: 1h 31m

Director: Mark Jenkin

Cast: Mary Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Flo Crowe

If you thought Skinamarink was 2022’s only breakout experimental horror feature, think again: Mark Jenkin’s experimental folk horror set on an uninhabited island off the Cornish coast is here to give Kyle Edward Ball a run for his money. Shot entirely on 16mm film, Enys Men (Cornish for “Stone Island”) follows a wildlife volunteer (Mary Woodvine) in 1973 who is plagued by strange and unsettling visions after repeated contact with a rare psychotropic flower. The trailer for the film certainly looks terrifying, with scenes of the volunteer exploring the quiet and menacing recesses of the island interrupted by blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shots of leering men and giggling flower girls à la 1973’s The Wicker Man.