Ant-Man: Quantumania, Netflix Power Rangers movie, and every new movie to watch

We’re nearing the end of April, and with it comes a flurry of new movies available to watch at home.
The headline is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latest MCU project makes its home-viewing debut this week on digital VOD platforms (no word yet on when Quantumania will arrive on Disney Plus), as does the folk horror project Enys Men.
On the streaming platforms side of things, Netflix brings back the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the movie event Once & Always, and the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody also arrives on the service. The Ana de Armas/Chris Evans spy rom-com Ghosted debuts on Apple TV Plus, Jafar Panahi’s critically acclaimed No Bears arrives on Criterion Channel, and there’s plenty more for you to watch this weekend.
Let’s get into it.
New on Netflix
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Action
Run time: 55m
Director: Charlie Haskell
Cast: Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Johnny Yong Bosch
The Power Rangers are back! The cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers returns for this TV special Once & Always, just in time for the 30th anniversary of the show. While considered a TV show by Netflix, we’re including it here because it’s a one-off installment, which sure sounds like a movie. And to assist your nostalgic viewing pleasure, we’ve gone ahead and collected all the references and Easter eggs for you.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Biopic
Run time: 2h 24m
Director: Kasi Lemmons
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders
This musical biopic follows the story of Whitney Houston’s rise to fame in the 1980s as one of her generation’s most talented singers. The film covers her discovery by record executive Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci), her relationship with Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), and her rise to superstardom before her sudden death.
A Tourist’s Guide to Love
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Romantic comedy
Run time: 1h 34m
Director: Steven Tsuchida
Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Lý, Missi Pyle
When an American travel executive fresh off a breakup goes to Vietnam on an undercover work assignment, she falls into a whirlwind romance with her tour guide.
New on Hulu
Quasi
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Genre: Comedy
Run time: 1h 39m
Director: Kevin Heffernan
Cast: Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan
The Broken Lizard comedy troupe (Super Troopers) returns for this R-rated period comedy about a man who receives conflicting orders from the pope and the king of France: to kill the other.
New on Prime Video
Judy Blume Forever
Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video
Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1h 37m
Directors: Leah Wolchok, Davina Pardo
Cast: Judy Blume, Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham
Judy Blume is a treasure. The upcoming adaptation of her classic coming-of-age story Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret looks great, and this documentary tells Blume’s own coming-of-age story.
New on Apple TV Plus
Ghosted
Where to watch: Available to stream on Apple TV Plus
Genre: Romantic comedy action
Run time: 1h 56m
Director: Dexter Fletcher
Cast: Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Adrien Brody
An inversion of romantic comedy and action movie tropes, Ghosted stars Chris Evans as a man who falls for a woman (Ana de Armas) who he never hears from again. Spurred with romantic fervor, he decides to surprise her with a visit from across the world, only to discover she is actually a secret agent in the middle of a dangerous operation.
New on MGM Plus
Till
Where to watch: Available to stream on MGM Plus
Genre: Biopic
Run time: 2h 10m
Director: Chinonye Chukwu
Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison
Danielle Deadwyler stars in Chinonye Chukwu’s biopic drama of Mamie Till, the woman who campaigned for justice after the violent lynching of her son, Emmett Till, while visiting family in Mississippi.
New on Criterion Channel
No Bears
Where to watch: Available to stream on Criterion Channel
Genre: Drama
Run time: 1h 46m
Director: Jafar Panahi
Cast: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobasheri
Jafar Panahi, the celebrated Iranian director known for such personal and political films as The Circle and This Is Not a Film, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment last year. He began a hunger strike in February and was released on house arrest 48 hours later, but is banned from making or directing any movies, granting interviews, or leaving Iran for any reason apart from religious pilgrimages or vital medical treatment. In spite of all of this, Pahani managed to direct a new movie: A drama centered on two parallel love stories struggling to make sense of the inscrutable and daunting challenges inherent to both the supernatural world of faith and the material politics of their home country.
New on VOD
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Where to watch: Available to purchase for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Superhero action
Run time: 2h 5m
Director: Peyton Reed
Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors
The latest entry in the MCU finally comes to home viewing, as Ant-Man, the Wasp, and the rest of the gang head to the Quantumverse to square off with Kang.
Kang is played by Jonathan Majors, who at one point was set up to be the MCU’s future, but has been dropped from multiple projects after being arrested in March on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.
A Thousand and One
Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Drama/Mystery
Run time: 1h 56m
Director: A.V. Rockwell
Cast: Teyana Taylor, Will Catlett, Josiah Cross
Set in 1994, A.V. Rockwell’s 2022 drama stars singer-actress Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America) as Inez, a fiery-tempered woman who, after being released from Rikers Island, kidnaps her 6-year-old son, Terry (Josiah Cross), in an attempt to both reconcile with him and provide an upbringing for him better than the one she had.
Enys Men
Where to watch: Available to rentAvailable to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Experimental folk horror
Run time: 1h 31m
Director: Mark Jenkin
Cast: Mary Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Flo Crowe
If you thought Skinamarink was 2022’s only breakout experimental horror feature, think again: Mark Jenkin’s experimental folk horror set on an uninhabited island off the Cornish coast is here to give Kyle Edward Ball a run for his money. Shot entirely on 16mm film, Enys Men (Cornish for “Stone Island”) follows a wildlife volunteer (Mary Woodvine) in 1973 who is plagued by strange and unsettling visions after repeated contact with a rare psychotropic flower. The trailer for the film certainly looks terrifying, with scenes of the volunteer exploring the quiet and menacing recesses of the island interrupted by blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shots of leering men and giggling flower girls à la 1973’s The Wicker Man.