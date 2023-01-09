Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s newest trailer shows it’s Kang’s world

As silly as Jonathan Majors’ Loki villain was, it’s been kind of hard to imagine how the actor might bring Kang the Conqueror to life in director Peyton Reed’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But the movie’s latest trailer makes it crystal clear that while the Avenger Kang’s fighting might be something of a goofball, Kang himself is going to be all business as he tries to tear reality itself apart.

Quantumania’s new trailer re-introduces Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne as they and Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) are accidentally sucked into the Quantum Realm that Janet first escaped in the second Ant-Man film.

The idea of returning to the Quantum Realm and dealing with the people who live on the subatomic plane of existence immediately seems to alarm Janet in the trailer. But it isn’t until Kang the Conqueror properly reveals himself and the full scale of his power that Scott begins to understand that they’re all dealing with the sort of adversary that would usually take an entire team of superheroes to deal with.

From the brief snippets of plot the trailer highlights, Quantumania’s story’s going to revolve around Scott deciding whether or not to take Kang up on the opportunity to get back time he lost while stuck in the Quantum Realm before Avengers: Endgame.