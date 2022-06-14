Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are just $70

It’s not every day when you can buy a pair of decent wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for less than $100, which is why today’s deal on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is such a standout. For a limited time, you can buy the excellent, budget-friendly earbuds at Amazon and Best Buy for just $69.99, a new record low, instead of $129.99.

The earbuds sound good considering the low price, and they boast solid voice call quality. You can even adjust the balance of the noise cancellation effect. The box also comes with a variety of ear tips, allowing for a more comfortable fit, while the buds themselves offer other niceties, including a wireless charging case, an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating, and customizable EQ settings. Read our Liberty Air 2 Pro review.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds provide decent active noise cancellation at a competitive price, with app features allowing you to customize the ANC and ensure you have the ideal fit in your ears.

If you prefer something newer, Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro are also on sale for $129.99 instead of $169.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which matches their all-time low. Unlike their predecessor, these true wireless earbuds support LDAC (Sony’s higher-bitrate wireless streaming protocol) and can connect to multiple devices simultaneously, while offering more powerful sound. Just note that while both Anker models do a decent job of silencing your surroundings, they don’t completely mute them like some of the more capable noise-canceling earbuds on the market, such as Apple’s AirPods Pro. Read our Liberty 3 Pro review.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Anker’s top-level Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise-canceling earbuds support high-quality LDAC audio and feature three different transparency modes.

On the hunt for an entertaining yet affordable Father’s Day gift? This week, Amazon is discounting many of its popular budget-friendly tablets to their lowest prices of the year, including the 2021 Fire HD 10. In comparison to its predecessor, the latest Fire HD 10 comes equipped with 3GB of RAM, a faster processor, and a USB-C port. The tablet’s sharp and colorful display makes it easier to enjoy movies and shows while sporting better battery life. Regularly $149.99, you can buy the ad-supported model with 32GB of storage for $99.99, which is its best price of the year, or the ad-free version for $114.99 instead of $164.99. Read our Fire HD 10 review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021, 32GB) The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

However, if forking out $100 on a gift is out of your budget, the Fire HD 8 with ads and 32GB of storage is just $49.99 ($40 off). Or consider the ad-free model for $64.99. It doesn’t offer as large of a screen as the Fire HD 10, nor is it as fast, but it does come with a convenient USB-C charging port, and your dad will still be able to read books, stream shows, and surf the web just fine. If you want more RAM and support for wireless charging, you can also buy the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus with 32GB of storage for $59.99 instead of $109.99 or the ad-free version for $74.99 ($50 off). Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.

Whether you buy the Fire HD 10 or HD 8, app selection is limited only to those apps that work on Amazon’s Fire operating system (unless you want a weekend project to put the Google Play Store on it at your own risk). However, even with what’s built into the tablet, your dad can still use services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Spotify on it.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (32GB) The Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s 8-inch Fire HD tablet. This model offers 32GB of storage as well as access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB) Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value in for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for all of your Prime content, and this model in particular supports wireless charging.

Smart lights are another great Father’s Day gift you can currently save money on. Right now, Philips Hue is offering a buy two, get one free promotion as part of its ongoing Bright Days sale. The promo extends to a range of starter kits, bulbs, and other accessories listed on this landing page.

Right now, for instance, you could start with a two-pack of E26 smart bulbs ($99.99), which deliver 1, 100 lumens of brightness and a range of colors. Then, you could bundle them with an optional Hue Bridge ($59.99) — allowing you to set lighting routines and control a variety of scenes — and a Hue motion sensor ($44.99), the latter of which you’ll receive for free and prompts your lights to turn on when they sense movement.

Alternatively, you could purchase the E26 starter kit for $59.99 ($60 off), which contains a Hue Bridge and four white E26 bulbs alongside the motion sensor and a two-pack of the new, 1,600-lumen E26 bulbs. That means you’d essentially be paying $125 for six smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and a motion sensor — a package that would normally retail for $230. As you can see, the bundling options are seemingly endless, but just note this sale will end on June 26th.

Philips Hue E26 smart bulbs (two-pack) Philips’s Bluetooth-enabled smart bulbs feature simple functionality and allow for a broad range of colors, giving you a quick means of controlling your lighting. Right now, you can buy two bulbs, various starter kits, and other accessories and get the cheapest one for free as a part of Philip Hue’s Bright Days sale.

A few more deals that are worth a look

For a limited time, you can buy three games, books, movies, and more for the price of two from Amazon. The sale includes titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Elden Ring, Lego Star Wars, and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Prefer e-readers over tablets? Right now, you can buy the ad-supported base Kindle with 8GB for $59.99 instead of $89.99 from Amazon or the ad-free version for $74.99 ($35 off). The 2019 Kindle includes a front light as well as support for Bluetooth headphones, allowing you to listen to Audible content. Read our review .

. If you’re on the market for a small Bluetooth speaker, you can currently buy Tribit’s rugged StormBox Micro for $38.24 ($21.75 off) from Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon. The compact speaker delivers good sound for its size along with solid battery life and a built-in rubber strap that lets you attach it to your bike (or pretty much anything else).

You can pick up a refurbished pair of Bose Headphones 700 with noise cancellation via Bose’s storefront on eBay for $259 instead of $399, the price the headphones typically sell for new. These over-ear headphones offer excellent voice call quality as well as great noise cancellation and sound quality. Read our review.