Anker’s new PowerCore 24K can charge laptops at up to 140W over USB-C

Anker launched a new $149.99 portable PowerCore 24K GaN charger housing a big 24,000mAh battery for you to carry around, which is capable of being fast charged at 140W but can also dish out power at the same rate (via 9to5Toys). That’s powerful enough to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50 percent in 40 minutes, assuming you’re using the MagSafe to USB-C cable.

The PowerCore is equipped with the new Power Delivery 3.1 specification that can pump more than the previous maximum of 100W from a single USB-C port. Anker’s new battery bank can pump 140W of power out of either of the two USB-C ports, and there’s also one USB-A port capable of 18W charging.

PowerCore also includes features from Anker’s set of new “GaNPrime” chargers introduced last month based on the high-powered GaN 3-based tech. GaNPrime chargers promise improvements in AC-to-DC conversion efficiency, more total power output, and better temperature sensing, all in a slightly smaller package.

The other chargers that Anker just released aren’t capable of PD 3.1, including the new Anker 747 GaNPrime, which is capable of 150W of charging; however, each single port can still only output 100W max.

A standout feature of the PowerCore 24K is its smart display, which gives info like power draw for each connected device, how much power is left in the tank, and recharge time. The screen does draw 0.36W of power, so Anker recommends keeping it off when not in use, according to the product FAQs.

The Anker PowerCore 24K is available now on Amazon and directly from Anker for $149.99. It doesn’t come with a USB-C cable or AC charger in the box, so you’ll have to supply your own, and both will need to be capable of PD 3.1 if you’re interested in taking full advantage of the PowerCore 24K’s 140W input / output.