Anker’s new Nano II 100W USB-C charger is the smallest 100W GaN charger yet

Anker has a new GaN charger that the company announced at CES 2022, the $79 Anker Nano II 100W (also known as the Anker 736 charger), which the company says is “the world’s smallest 100W gallium nitride wall charger.”

The new Nano II 100W charger offers a pair of USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, and it uses Anker’s second-generation GaN II technology that the company debuted earlier this year on its other Nano II chargers.

More power in a smaller package

It’s also worth noting that the 100W output is only for a single device at once — if more than one gadget is plugged in, the Nano II 100W will divvy up wattage according. But the 100W output here is enough to charge most laptops at full speed, which is a nice improvement over Anker’s previous models. The new plug also features Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology for optimizing charging, along with support for USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS (programmable power standard), meaning it works with Samsung’s Super Fast Charging standard, too.

The new charger replaces Anker’s previous Nano II plug, the Anker Nano II 65W (also called the Anker 735 charger), which had a longer, thinner design and no fold-out plugs. The Nano II 100W, on the other hand, has a more traditional design to go with the increased 100W output.

The Anker 736 Nano II 100W is set to hit stores in March for $79.