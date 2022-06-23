Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro noise-canceling earbuds are $70 off for the first time

The theme of today’s The Hamden Journal Deals roundup is that, well, there is no theme. We’re just a few weeks out from Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza, happening on July 12th and 13th, and it’s typical to see a relative calm before the storm of deals arrives. Why not kick things off today with a stellar deal on some already inexpensive true wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro (in black) are just $99.99 at Best Buy as part of the retailer’s deal of the day. They normally cost $169.99, and normal sale prices typically sit around $130.

These $100 earbuds might be exactly what you’re after if you need active noise cancellation (ANC), several ear and wing tips included in the box for a cozy custom fit, and Bluetooth multipoint support, allowing you to connect the Liberty 3 Pro to multiple devices at a time. They’re a great value, though the ANC effect doesn’t beat pricier options. Check out Chris Welch’s full review right here.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Anker’s top-level Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise-canceling earbuds support high-quality LDAC audio and feature three different transparency modes.

If you need some affordable portable storage, Best Buy has a deal of the day discount on Western Digital’s 1TB USB-A external drive. While it’s certainly not the fastest kind of external storage you can buy, it’s tough to knock its $44.99 price. Your use cases may differ from mine, but my brother-in-law recently converted a bunch of home movie VHS tapes to digital, and I’ve been looking for a low-cost portable drive that I can load it all onto and give to family members. This seems like it’ll be a good fit.

WD 1TB Easystore portable hard drive Western Digital’s Easystore external hard drive with 1TB of storage is a great value if you need some cold storage for important files or if you want to make copies of large files for family members.

If you missed out on Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 when it launched in late 2021, the game has reached its lowest price at Amazon. You can get any version of the game on disc for just $14.99, whether you have a PS5, PS4, or an Xbox console. Our pals at The Hamden Journal said in their review that the game’s gameplay loop of infiltrating enemy bases and traversing a large open-world environment is entertaining for “the first few hours” and kind of wears away after that (due in part to some clumsy storytelling). But you might get more enjoyment out of the game if you love the series or are coming in totally fresh.

Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6 puts you in the Cuba-inspired locale of Yara. It’s the latest in Ubisoft’s open-world, first-person-shooter franchise.

A few more deals to make your Thursday a little better:

Don’t forget: Oculus Quest 2 owners have until 11:59PM PT on June 26th to score some discounts on stellar VR games, including Resident Evil 4, Superhot VR, and more. We have all of the sale details here.

Sony’s LinkBuds S wireless earbuds that feature noise cancellation dropped to their lowest price yet a couple of days ago. Normally $199.99, they’re $178 at Amazon. This model features a comfortable fit that makes them easier to wear in extended listening sessions than Sony’s $279.99 XM4s.

If you’re in the market for the latest iPad Air that features the fast M1 processor and 5G-ready capabilities, Amazon is selling the 64GB model for $649.99. That price will be reflected at checkout.