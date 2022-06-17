Anker’s Eufy robovacs are up to 48 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Anker’s Eufy brand robotic vacuums are already affordable and they just got even cheaper via a new Amazon sale. The most interesting model is the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 that’s available for just $130, for a savings of $120 or 48 percent off the regular price. Other models also have steep discounts like the advanced RoboVac X8, RoboVac 11S Slim, RoboVac 30C MAX and RoboVac G30 Hybrid.

Buy Anker Eufy RoboVacs at Amazon

Anker launched Eufy back in 2016 as a budget robotic vacuum brand with an emphasis on technology. The cheapest model in this sale is the BoostIQ RoboVac 30, available for $130 or $120 off the regular price. It offers features like a slim profile, 1,500Pa suction levels, included boundary strips, automatic cleaning and 100 minutes of endurance on hardwood floors. It lacks WiFi and other advanced features, but if you don’t need those, it’s a steal at that price.

On the other end of the scale is Eufy’s RoboVac X8, on sale for $400 or 33 percent off the regular $600 price. It generates 2,000Pa of suction, while offering advanced tech features like iPath laser navigation to scan and map your home using LiDAR; AI Map 2.0 tech that can save maps for multiple floors; and smartphone control via WiFi.

In addition, you can grab the RoboVac 11S Slim for just $140, or $90 (39 percent off). While vacuum power is limited to 1,300Pa, it’s small enough at 2.85 inches to fit in spaces other vacuums can’t reach. Upgrade to WiFi and more powerful 2,000Pa of suction with the RoboVac 30C MAX, on sale for $180 or $80 off the regular $260 price.

Another powerful WiFi-equipped model is the RoboVac G30, offering Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, 2,000Pa of suction and Alexa compatibility. It’s on sale for $178, or $140 off the regular price via a coupon used at checkout. And finally, the RoboVac G30 Hybrid offers the same features but can also do mopping is on sale for $200, or $170 (46 percent) off the list price.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.