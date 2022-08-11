Anker’s Eufy robot vacuums are up to 47 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Some folks who are in the market for a robot vacuum might be looking beyond Roomba after it emerged Amazon is . Anker’s budget brand Eufy has been around for a few years and is a solid option. Right now, many Eufy models are on sale for up to 47 percent off, including the RoboVac G30 Edge. That’s , the lowest price we’ve seen for it to date.

Buy Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge at Amazon — $180

Anker says the vacuum uses logical route planning to navigate your home. It supports Alexa voice commands and you can control it though an accompanying app. Other features include 2,000Pa suction levels and scheduled cleanings, while you can use the included boundary strip to set off-limits areas. On the down side, the G30 Edge does not support the 5GHz WiFi frequency band — you’ll need a 2.4GHz router or a dual-band router that’s compatible with that frequency.

The same connectivity limitation applies to the RoboVac G30 Hybrid, which is also on sale for an all-time low price. Along with a vacuum, the G30 Hybrid has a robot mop. It also has 2,000Pa of suction power. Anker claims the G30 Hybrid can operate without making too much of a racket, with noise levels as low as 55 dB.

Buy Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid at Amazon – $220

Several other Eufy models . The higher-end RoboVac X8 Hybrid, which has dual turbines and uses LiDAR for navigation, is 15 percent off at $550. At the lower end of the scale, the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is $136 at the moment, down by a third from the usual price of $200. It has 1,300Pa suction levels but no WiFi connectivity, and it uses a random cleaning path. In other words, the Eufy sale includes a wide range of robot vacuums for a variety of budgets.

Shop Anker’s Eufy sale at Amazon

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.