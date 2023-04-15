Anker’s bassy Sport X10 earbuds are on sale for less than $60 right now

Happy Saturday, friends! When it comes to workout-friendly earbuds that are aimed at the gym, we spend a lot of time propping up the Beats Fit Pro. However, if you’re in need of something that’s easier on your wallet, Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 are on sale in black at Amazon for $55.99 ($24 off), nearly matching their best price to date.

The X10 pack a lot of value into their sub-$60 package. Their flexible, wraparound hooks ensure a secure fit regardless of your activity, and they offer bass-heavy sound that’s well-suited for the kind of beat-driven tracks that often define our gym playlist (err, or at least my gym playlist). They round out said feature set with up to eight hours of playback, a useful transparency mode, and an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. For the price, that’s an absolute bargain.

Microsoft has done a nice job giving people what they want in recent years — that is, assuming what you wanted was an Xbox controller in every fit and finish. The company has just begun rolling out new color options for the pro-grade Xbox Elite Series 2, though, if you want something more basic, the latest Xbox Wireless Controller is a great option that comes in an assortment of colors, some of which have hit an all-time low at Amazon, Walmart, and the Microsoft Store.

Each configuration offers the same great hardware and feature set, meaning you’ll be getting a Bluetooth-equipped controller that works well for Xbox consoles and PC regardless of which color you choose.