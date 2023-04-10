Anker charging gear is up to 44 percent off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Now that many phones don’t come with chargers, you might need one — and thanks to an Amazon sale, you won’t have to pay much to get more than the basics. The retailer is offering Anker charging equipment for up to 44 percent off, including wired and wireless options. Most notably, the Anker 637 MagSafe charging station is down to a record-low $64, or $36 off. You can wirelessly charge your iPhone while also powering two USB-C devices (up to 65W), two USB-A devices and three AC-powered items.

Anker

Many of the other deals revolve around the travel gear you’ll want for camping or vacations. The PowerCore 10000 Redux portable battery is down to $30 (normally $40), while the Anker 511 USB power strip is the most steeply discounted item at $20 (44 percent off). If you need USB-C cables to connect everything, you can buy a two-pack of 60W-capable cables for only $10 (usually $16).

You’ll need at least an iPhone 12 to make use of the 637’s wireless charging. If you have the right handset, though, it’s an excellent way to charge multiple devices. You don’t have to plug your phone in at the end of the day, and you won’t have to run cables to a power strip that’s likely sitting on the floor. Think of this as a dock for the MacBook Air and other thin-and-light laptops that may not have many spare ports for recharging all your other gadgets.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.