Anker charging accessories are up to 48 percent off in Amazon sale

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Anker makes some of the most desirable charging products out there, but the extra quality comes at a price. If you’ve been waiting for a sale, you can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessors at Amazon with discounts of up to 50 percent. Some of the key items include the Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W ($40 or 33 percent off), the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery ($40 or 43 percent off) and the 347 Power Bank, priced at $60 instead of the usual $100.

Shop Anker charging accessories at Amazon

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) snaps right on to your iPhone 12/13/14, boosting range by a 5,000mAh. It’s relatively thin at 12.8mm, attaches using a super-strong magnet and charges either wirelessly or via the USB-C port and included cable. It also doubles as a kickstand, letting you prop up your phone for video chats, movie watching and more. It’s normally priced at $70, but you can now grab one for $40 for a savings of $30 (43 percent).

Meanwhile, Anker’s 735 GaNPrime charger offers an impressive 65W of charging power in a small size, thanks to the GaN technology. That lets you charge a single device quickly or up to three at a time via the two USB-C and one USB-A ports. Normally priced at $60, you can pick it up now for $40 ($20 off).

And if you need portable power for up to four devices, the 347 Power Bank delivers 40,000 mAh with USB-C high-speed charging for MacBooks, iPhones or Android smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more. You can connect devices via the two USB-C and two USB-A ports to ensure they stay charged on the go. It’s on sale for $60 right now, saving your 40 percent off the full price.

Finally, Anker’s USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a two-pack for $19.19, or 36 percent off the regular $30 price. That gets you two six-foot cables compatible with USB-C chargers up to 87 watts. They also allow you to connect your iPhone to a Mac for seamless sync and charging. Plenty of other Anker devices or on sale too, including a charging dock for Meta’s Quest 2, magnetic desktop charging stations and more.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.