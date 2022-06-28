Anker charging accessories are up to 35 percent off right now

Amazon’s latest sale on Anker accessories presents a good opportunity to pick up a spare charging brick, wireless stand or portable battery for less. A smattering of devices are included in this sale, and some of the deals are one-day-only discounts while others are Prime-exclusive deals. The most urgent of the bunch are deals on the 40W Anker Nano Pro and the 30W Nano II chargers — the former is 32 percent off and down to $27 and the latter is 18 percent off and down to $28 for today only. The best news is that you don’t have to be a Prime member to snatch up either of those deals.

The 40W Nano Pro includes two USB-C ports so you can charge two devices simultaneously. It’s capable of powering up a MacBook Air at full speed, making it a good choice for those that want a compact charger that can handle both smartphones and other small mobile devices as well as their laptop. The 30W Nano II only has one USB-C port, but it can also charge a MacBook Air at full speed. Plus, it uses GaN technology for more efficient charging and better heat management.

Another one-day deal knocks 23 percent off the Anker 544 wireless charging stand, bringing it down to $90. This 3-in-1 stand can charge up your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time, and it comes with its own wall adapter, too. We also like that the Apple Watch pad is built in, so you don’t have to weave the charging pad that came with your Watch into the stand for it to work.

As for Prime-exclusive deals, there are a couple worth checking out. Anker’s PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 wireless charging stand is 30 percent off and down to $30, while a bundle with a 20W USB-C charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable is also 30 percent off and on sale for $28. The stand is similar to Anker’s 533 stand that made it on our list of favorite multi-device wireless chargers in that it can power up your iPhone and your Apple Watch at once. Being a 2-in-1 device, the PowerWave accessory doesn’t have a spot for your AirPods and you’ll have to use your own Apple Watch charging pad with it to get the full experience. But we like that it comes with a power cable for the stand itself, plus a quick-charge wall adapter.

