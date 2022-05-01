‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ drops to a new low of $40

Nintendo’s first-party titles almost never go on sale, and even when they do, they’re rarely discounted by much. That’s what makes Amazon’s latest promotion so notable. The retailer has discounted Animal Crossing: New Horizons to $40, marking the first time you’ve been able to pick up Nintendo’s cozy life sim from Amazon for $20 off.

Buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon – $40

A few things to note about this deal. If you’re not a Prime member, you won’t see the discounted price until you add it to your cart. The discount is also only valid on the physical edition of New Horizons, so you’ll have to wait for the company to deliver you the game before you can begin playing it. But chances are if you’ve waited this long to buy Animal Crossing, you won’t mind waiting a few extra days to start the experience.

New Horizons is a far more meditative and relaxing experience than almost any other game you can play. There is no plot to complete or bosses to overcome. Instead, you’re prompted to spend your time gardening, catching bugs and chatting with the anthropomorphic animals that live on your island. , New Horizons was the perfect game at a time when everything felt so uncertain. That quality hasn’t changed, and we can’t recommend it enough if you’re looking for something to relax with after a long and challenging day out in the world.

