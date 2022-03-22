Android phone location data is about to get a lot more accurate

In the coming months, Android phones with and Mobile Platforms will be able to measure location data to within one meter (approximately three feet). Qualcomm will use long-term collaborator Trimble’s RTX GNSS correction services platform to let Android smartphone makers, service providers and app developers harness more accurate location info.

Trimble claims it and Qualcomm will improve Android location accuracy by five times compared with current capabilities. The tech, which will be available in the second quarter of this year, will enable features like lane-level guidance for car navigation systems, Trimble said. It might also help users find their ride-sharing driver more easily and designate more precise destinations.

It’s unclear whether existing phones will be able to use more precise location data with this tech. The Hamden Journal has contacted Trimble and Qualcomm for clarification.

The prospect of more accurate location data naturally raises questions about privacy. However, you’ll still be able to switch off location tracking system wide and for individual apps and delete your location history from the Android OS.