Android is ready to automatically switch device audio on Pixel Buds Pro

Android audio switching is finally a practical reality — provided you have the right earbuds. Google has started rolling out the automatic toggle to Android devices paired with the Pixel Buds Pro. If your phone or tablet supports Bluetooth multipoint connections, Android will intelligently switch sound from one product to the other using a priority system. You’ll switch from your tablet’s audio to your phone for an incoming call, for instance, but you won’t have to worry about incoming notifications. You can always switch back through a notification if the OS made a mistake.

The feature will expand to JBL and Sony headphones sometime in the “coming weeks,” Google said. The functionality will also reach non-Android platforms in the future, although the company didn’t provide an exact timeframe. You can enable switching by using Fast Pair to connect your headphones and link them to your Google account.

The concept isn’t unique. Apple devices paired with AirPods have offered audio switching since 2020, and Sony has offered a similar approach. It’s a welcome addition if you want to use one set of Bluetooth earbuds for all of your Android gear, though, and Google’s technology won’t restrict you to any one headphone manufacturer.