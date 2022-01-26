Android apps come to Windows 11 in ‘preview’ next month

You won’t have to run an unpolished beta to try Android apps on Windows 11. Microsoft’s Panos Panay has teased the release of a Windows 11 public preview in February that will bring Android apps to the Microsoft Store. The company didn’t say how many apps would be available in this test, but they’ll be titles you would find in the Amazon Appstore.

The preview should still be helpful if you’re content to stick to Windows apps. You can expect taskbar upgrades that include call mute controls, simpler window sharing and weather. Microsoft has redesigned the Media Player and Notepad apps, too.

You may want to hurry if you’re still uncertain about upgrading to the new OS, though. Microsoft has warned the free Windows 11 upgrade rollout is “entering its final phase” sooner than the originally planned mid-2022 target. While that hints uptake has been strong, it also suggests you might have to pay for the upgrade if you don’t decide relatively soon.

Android app support was one of the headlining features for Windows 11 at its reveal event, but is only reaching mainstream users several months after the new Windows version’s launch. Nonetheless, it might be an important addition for both Microsoft and users. This will help if you’d like to use common Android apps on your PC, of course, but it could also spark interest in both touchscreen Windows 11 PCs and the Microsoft Store.