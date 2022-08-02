Android 13’s beta can now be installed on the Pixel 6A

The Pixel 6A may have only been released last Thursday, but Google is wasting no time in bringing the latest beta version of Android 13 to its new midrange device. 9to5Google reports that Android 13’s latest beta, version 4.1, is now available for the Pixel 6A. The software was first released last Monday, when it was initially available for the Pixel 4 through 6 Pro.

Android 13 is shaping up to be a relatively minor update for Google’s mobile operating system. It builds on some of the design changes seen in last year’s Android 12 update with expanded support for theming app icons, and also adds support for the new Bluetooth LE Audio standard, as well as new privacy features.

Previously available up to Pixel 6 devices

You shouldn’t have long to wait for Android 13 to be officially released if you don’t want to get your hands dirty with beta software. Google said its fourth public beta, released last month, would be its final major beta and that Android 13 was “just a few weeks away.” Subsequent details reported by 9to5Google suggest we could see the update arrive in September. For context, Android 12 released last October, while Android 11 released in September 2020.

If you don’t mind running beta software and want to give Android 13 a try a little early, head over to Google’s developer site for instructions on how to install it.