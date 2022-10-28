Android 13: How to set up Bedtime mode

Bedtime mode is one of those rare smartphone tools that’s actually designed to help you use your phone less. Instead of doomscrolling into the wee hours of the morning, configuring your Android phone’s Bedtime mode can help remind you when it’s time to wind down and make it easier to put your phone away. Here’s how to get started.

I followed these initial setup steps on a Google Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13 with the October 5th security update. They may differ slightly on other Android devices, but the overall process should be similar. (Note: if you’ve already set up Bedtime mode, you can skip to the next section to see your customization options.)

At this point, Bedtime mode is enabled, but you have a few more ways to customize it. You can adjust these options now or come back to them at any time through the Digital Wellbeing settings.

To change your bedtime schedule or switch to enabling it while charging (and vice versa), tap Bedtime routine. There’s a second menu of options below that, which is labeled Customize. This is where you’ll find a couple of other options along with display settings. Under Screen options at bedtime, you can choose to toggle the following on or off:

There’s also a toggle to have Bedtime mode turn off with your next alarm, even if it’s before the mode is scheduled to end.

There are a few more wake-up options available in the Clock app, too.