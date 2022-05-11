Android 13 Beta 2 is available today

You won’t have to wait much longer if you want to check out some of the Android updates that Google plans to roll out later this year. The company revealed at its I/O 2022 developer conference today that the second public beta of Android 13 will be available starting today.

Google said it designed the latest version of the OS around three big themes: doing more with your phone at the center; going beyond the phone to other devices like tablets and watches; and making all those devices work together in harmony.

You should expect privacy and security upgrades, along with more ways to personalize your device with the likes of app icons. There’s a big focus on Android tablets this time around, with features such as a new taskbar at the bottom of the home screen and redesigns for more than 20 Google apps, including Messages, Maps and YouTube Music.

It was already expected that Google would release the second beta this month as it moves towards a final Android 13 release later this year. The first beta, which followed two developer previews, was mostly about behind-the-scenes backend improvements, though there were some welcome UI updates, such as a refreshed media playback box.

