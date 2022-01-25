Andrew Garfield: lying about Spider-Man: No Way Home casting ‘felt great’

Andrew Garfield can finally talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home, much to Andrew Garfield’s relief. The actor spent most of 2021 doing press tours and interviews for his acclaimed performances in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick, Boom, and avoiding any hint that he was appearing in Marvel’s third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie. And, apart from a few notable exceptions, Garfield was more than happy to play the role of the internet’s favorite liar — especially now that he gets to tell everyone about it.

On a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Garfield explained that he couldn’t lie to everyone about his upcoming return to superhero movies. The few people he did tell were his mom, dad, and brother. Or at least they’re the only people he meant to tell.

The one other exception was the food delivery driver that arrived at Garfield’s rented house the first night he was in Atlanta to film Spider-Man. In a story that went viral at the time, and has since been confirmed by Garfield, the Tick, Tick, Boom star was wearing a hat and mask at the time, but a delivery mix-up meant the order included alcohol, so he had to show his ID to the driver. After the delivery, the driver immediately texted a friend to say he delivered Spider-Man’s food.

As for everyone else, Garfield had a great time with his lie.

“I lied to people for a good two years. I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great,” Garfield said to DeGeneres. “It was fun to keep it secret. You know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like ‘I hate surprises, is the party happening.’ […] It felt like organizing a surprise party for a bunch of people.”

Among the most direct and prominent victims of Garfield’s white lie was Emma Stone. According to Garfield on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she texted him as soon as she saw the rumors and he responded by saying he had no idea what she was talking about.

Of course, all the extra attention wasn’t bad for him either. Garfield is an Oscar nomination frontrunner for his fantastic performance in Netflix’s Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical, Tick Tick Boom and Spider-Man has been a perfect excuse for a little extra awards campaigning. Even if most of the questions for his third press tour of the year are focused on returning to the role of Peter Parker, Garfield’s presence has remained inescapable, which is great for keeping him in the minds of Oscar voters.