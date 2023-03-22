Amid layoffs and lost games, Amazon Luna comes to Canada, Germany, and the UK

But this? This feels like a sign that the company’s planning to take advantage of the gap left by Stadia instead of throwing in the towel.

Know that Luna’s business model is very different from Stadia or GeForce Now; you have to pay for subscriptions to one or more “channels,” almost like cable TV, where each offers its own Netflix-like all-you-can-eat access to a specific catalog of games. You can pay $17.99 USD a month for Ubisoft Plus, which includes most of Ubisoft’s major PC titles, $4.99 USD a month to get the Jackbox Games collection of party games, or $9.99 USD a month for the Luna Plus subscription that offers a variety from other publishers. Luna Plus has a 7-day free trial.