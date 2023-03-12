American Born Chinese trailer: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere cast reunite

Viewers of Sunday night’s Oscars 2023 broadcast got the first real look at American Born Chinese, the forthcoming Disney Plus TV series that just also happens to be a reunion for the stars of Oscar frontrunner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese “Tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life,” according to Disney Plus’ official synopsis. “When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.”

The trailer, which was released online before the Oscar ceremony, naturally doesn’t focus much on Jin (played by Ben Wang) instead focusing on its cast of Oscar nominees (and potential winners), most notably Everything Everywhere All at Once alums Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, in a montage of spectacular scenes inspired by wuxia and mythology, before flashing back to the regular kid at the center of the story.

Directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton, American Born Chinese and its unique blend of myth and coming-of-age tale will hit Disney Plus on May 24.