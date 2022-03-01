AMD Ryzen 5000 processors fall to all-time lows at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This might be a good moment to start building your next desktop PC. Amazon is selling some of AMD’s best Ryzen 5000 series processors at new all-time low prices. The six-core Ryzen 5 5600X is the best value of the bunch, selling for $260 (16 percent off) in the US and £215 in the UK. If you prize performance above all else, the 16-core Ryzen 5950X has been discounted to $599 ($200 off) in the US and £549 for UK buyers.

Buy Ryzen 5 5600X on Amazon (US) – $260

Buy Ryzen 5 5600X on Amazon (UK) – £215

Buy Ryzen 9 5950X on Amazon US – $599

Buy Ryzen 9 5950X on Amazon UK – £549

The Ryzen 5000 line isn’t quite as dominant as it once was now that Intel’s 12th-gen Core chips have made some much-needed strides forward. At these prices, though, they’ll arguably deliver more for the money. The 5600X is a good all-rounder for general productivity and middle-of-the-road gaming. The 5950X, meanwhile, remains one of the best CPUs you can buy for multi-core tasks short of far pricier chips like AMD’s Threadripper models or Intel’s Xeons.

The timing is right, too. The Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series (AMD is skipping 6000 on desktops) isn’t shipping until late 2022. You can buy the 5000 series now knowing that it will remain AMD’s best offering for several months and remain very competitive throughout the year.

