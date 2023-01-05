AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs

After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There’s the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that’s not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD’s last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.

Let’s start with the RX 7600M XT, though, as it represents the pinnacle of AMD’s laptop gaming ambitions. It features 32 compute units, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and it can use up to 120 watts worth of power. According to AMD, it soundly beats the desktop RTX 3060 GPU, which is notable since that card is faster than NVDIA’s laptop models. The 7600M XT can reach up to 184 fps in Hitman 3 with maxed out graphics settings, whereas the 12GB RTX 3060 hits 160fps. It’s not faster in every title, though, as AMD notes that the new GPU is 9fps slower than the 3060 in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (145fps vs 154 fps).

AMD

It’ll be more interesting to see how the RX 7700S and 7600S actually perform in thin and light machines. The 7700S features the same 32 compute units and 8GB of RAM as the 7600M XT, but it maxes out at 100W of power. AMD says the 7700S can reach up to 87fps in Cyberpunk 2077 and 147fps in Death Stranding with maxed out 1080p graphics.

Based on my review of AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs, it’s clear the company has some powerful architecture. But those cards also lagged far behind NVIDIA’s when it came to ray tracing performance, especially once I enabled DLSS 3 upscaling. AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.0 upscaling just couldn’t compete. The company says it’s developed a new feature, dubbed Smart Shift RSR, which offers upscaling “decoupled from the GPU.” Details are a bit fuzzy, but it supposedly adds more performance. AMD says it’ll arrive sometime in the first half of 2023.

You can expect to see AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 GPUs in laptops next month. It’ll be featured in AMD Advantage editions of Alienware’s M16 and M18, as well as ASUS’s TUF Gaming A16. Almost as an afterthought, AMD also briefly noted the launched of several new Radeon 6000 GPUs, including the Radeon RX 6550M, featuring 16 compute units and 4GB of RAM. A wider variety of GPUs is ultimately a good thing for consumers, since it means you’re more likely to find a gaming laptop within your budget.