Amazon’s thinking about a Creed anime spinoff series

Michael B. Jordan might have been speaking somewhat poetically during Creed III’s shooting when he sat Jonathan Majors down to explain how their live-action boxing film was a lot like a shonen anime. But MGM parent company Amazon might be very serious about wanting to follow up on Creed III’s success with an entire cinematic universe that might include, among other things, a Creed animated series.

Deadline reports that in the wake of Creed III’s monumental $58 million domestic debut, Amazon’s now in very early talks with director / star Michael B. Jordan about a number of potential follow-up projects set in the same universe as the films that would continue the story of Adonis Creed and his family.

While the studio’s yet to lock in on any specific follow-ups aside from a previously announced Drago feature focused on Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son Viktor (Florian Munteanu), it’s reportedly considering “an anime series” along with a live-action counterpart. Amazon is also said to be considering a new project focused on Adonis’ young daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), who took on a much larger role in Creed III as a gifted fighter in the making.