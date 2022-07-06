Amazon’s smart thermostat falls to a new all-time low of $42 ahead of Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon has already started selling a bunch of its smart home devices at a discount, almost a week before Prime Day even begins. One of the most notable deals that’s already available is Amazon’s smart thermostat, which you can get for $42 — as long as you’re a Prime member. That’s 30 percent off its regular retail price of $60 and a new all-time low for the device. Amazon’s smart thermostat debuted in September 2021, giving you an affordable option to control your home temperature.

Buy Amazon Smart Home Devices – up to 67 percent off

It’s not quite as feature-rich as its more expensive counterparts, like the Google Nest thermostat. But it’s Energy Star-certified and can save you an average of $50 on your electric bills every year. Plus, it’s Alexa-compatible and allows you to use the voice assistant to set custom routines for heating and cooling. The thermostat itself doesn’t have a speaker or a microphone, though, so you’ll need to use the Alexa app or another Alexa-enabled device like an Echo speaker to do so.

That brings us to another deal you can get right now: Amazon’s smart thermostat bundled with an Echo Dot speaker. The bundle with a fourth-gen Echo Dot speaker will set you back $62, or $48 off its usual price, which is the lowest we’ve seen for it on the website. Meanwhile, the smart thermostat bundle with a second-gen Echo Show 5 smart display is also on sale for $77, or $68 lower than its retail price. That’s also a new all-time low for the duo.

In case you’re mainly looking to buy Amazon’s Alexa-powered speakers, you can get a fourth-gen Echo Dot with an Amazon smart plug for $25. You’ll save $50 if you get the bundle, which typically sells for $75 and has never been discounted this deeply before. Amazon’s smart plug adds Alexa voice control to any outlet, allowing you to control any non-smart device plugged to it, such as lights, fans and other appliances.

Finally, you can get the fourth-gen Echo Dot for Kids bundled with an Echo Glow multicolor smart lamp with Prime for $36. That’s 60 percent or $54 off its retail price and also includes a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription.

