Amazon’s Ring video doorbells and cameras are up to 35 percent off right now

has put many of its for up to 35 percent off. One of the most notable price drops is for the Video Doorbell 4, which has returned to a . That’s 23 percent off the regular price of $220.

Ring

It offers 1080p video and improved battery life over previous models, Amazon claims. You can run the Video Doorbell 4 wirelessly or hook it up to existing doorbell wiring. It can connect to 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi networks and it has interchangeable face plates. There are color video previews for all detected motion events. Moreover, a quick replies function allows you to set common responses that trigger when someone comes to your door. For instance, it might ask a delivery person to place a package in a certain spot and invite them to leave a voice message for you.

Several other Ring devices have dropped to record low prices as part of this sale, including the battery-powered Spotlight Cam Plus. , or 35 percent off the usual price of $200. The 1080p camera offers color night vision and a way to access a live feed at any time. You can set up customizable motion zones, so you’ll only be notified about activity that’s, say, close to your door or windows. There are two motion-activated LED spotlights, a built-in security siren and a two-way talk function.

The battery-powered Stick Up Cam is on sale as well, as it’s . This can be perched on a flat indoor surface or mounted outside. It offers 1080p video, two-way talk and real-time notifications. As with the Video Doorbell 4 and Spotlight Cam Plus, the battery pack has a quick-release function.

You can also save on the more compact Ring Indoor Cam, which has . This has similar functions to the Stick Up Cam, but it’s designed for indoor use and has to be plugged into a power outlet. Like the other products, it works with Alexa, and you can use an Echo Show, Echo Spot or the Ring app to see what the camera is capturing.