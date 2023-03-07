Amazon’s reliable Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale today for $34.99

Sad you missed out on all the good Amazon streaming device deals we saw before the Super Bowl? Turn that frown upside down, because today, they’re back on sale again — and at the perfect time, too, given that we’re just days away from the season finale of The Last of Us. Right now, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are all selling Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an all-time low of $34.99 ($20 off).

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of our favorite streaming devices, largely because of how well it integrates with Alexa. With the included remote, you can make voice commands as specific as “turn to ESPN on Sling TV” or just “turn off the lights.” Plus, it offers access to a wide selection of streaming apps, speedy performance, and support for Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.

$ 35 Amazon’s latest and greatest streaming stick has improved performance and now supports Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.

If you’re hunting for a good pair of noise-canceling earbuds for under $100, you might want to check out today’s deal on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. The platform-agnostic earbuds are currently on sale for just $84.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, which is a whopping 50 percent discount and the best price we’ve seen on the earbuds to date.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro offer an impressive set of features for their price, including multipoint Bluetooth support, which allows you to pair them with multiple devices simultaneously. They also feature LDAC support (Sony’s higher-bitrate wireless streaming protocol) and come with multiple ear and wing tips for a more secure, comfortable fit. Just be mindful that, while they do have noise cancellation, they don’t completely mute sounds in your environment like some of the pricier noise-canceling earbuds. However, if that’s not a problem for you, the Liberty 3 Pro are a fine pair of earbuds that offer powerful sound and good value for your money. Read our review.

$ 85 Anker’s top-level Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise-canceling earbuds support high-quality LDAC audio and feature three different transparency modes.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 phones may be nice, but their design simply isn’t as unusual as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s because Samsung’s latest foldable features a 7.6-inch display with a 120Hz max refresh rate that can fold in half. As a result, you can use it as a tablet to stream movies and play games. At the same time, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also an extremely capable phone that’s plenty fast, even if it doesn’t run on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s newer Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 chipset. It also boasts other nice features like an IPX8 water resistance rating and all-day battery life.

Its price is one of the biggest drawbacks, but thankfully, you can buy the foldable unlocked today with 256GB of storage for $1,449.99 ($350 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s still expensive, but it’s one of the better prices we’ve seen in recent months and a good way to save on a versatile luxury phone. Read our review.

$ 1450 The Fold 4 is a multitasking powerhouse that can be used tablet-style or as your daily driver smartphone. It’s a gadget person’s gadget with a high price tag to match.

If luxury gadgets aren’t really your thing, you can buy Amazon’s ad-supported Fire HD 8 tablet with 32GB of storage at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $59.99 ($40 off), which is $5 shy of the tablet’s all-time low. You can also buy the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus with 32GB of storage for $79.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is just $10 more than its best price to date. The latter is similar to the standard Fire HD 8 but comes with support for wireless charging, extra RAM, and a better camera.

While its performance and display can’t compete with Apple’s iPad or more expensive tablets, the Fire HD 8 remains a good option if you just need a cheap entertainment device. You can use it to read ebooks, stream content from the likes of Netflix and Hulu, and even use social media apps like Instagram and TikTok. Plus, it features USB-C support and decent battery life as well as a sharper display than the last-gen Fire HD 7. Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.

$ 60 The Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. It offers access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

$ 80 Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.

A few more deals before we wrap up today