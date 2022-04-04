Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV are staying on Roku

users who might be used to major third-party services disappearing for a while (or taking forever to arrive) won’t lose access to and any time soon. and Roku have reached a multi-year deal to keep the apps on the platform.

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement,” Roku said . “Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.” It didn’t disclose terms of the deal.

The Amazon negotiations seem to have gone more smoothly than talks with other streaming services. It took months for Roku to reach a deal with WarnerMedia to . As for YouTube TV, that vanished from Roku . The company and Google in public while working on a new deal. Securing all those agreements means users will have access to more of the streaming services they might want to use under one umbrella.