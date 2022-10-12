Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale arrives with a great deal on the latest Kindle Paperwhite

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is a terrific e-reader, one with a battery that can literally last months, so you will not need to worry about recharging it. It also offers IPX8 waterproofing so you can enjoy reading by the pool, and it comes with USB-C support for faster charging. Plus, its 6.8-inch display is larger than its predecessor’s, so you’ll be able to read books more easily, especially at night, given it supports adjustable color temperatures. For more about the Kindle Paperwhite and our take on it, be sure to check out our review.