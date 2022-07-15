Amazon’s Prime Air drones will soon make deliveries in Texas

has revealed the second city where it plans to start making deliveries later this year. The company it will start contacting customers in College Station, Texas, to gauge their interest in receiving orders via .

Amazon says it was impressed by many elements of the city, including the research being conducted by Texas A&M University, such as work on drone technology. The US Census Bureau the population of College Station was 120,000 as of last July, so while it isn’t the biggest city around, it seems like a decent size for the initially rollout of Prime Air.

“Amazon’s new facility presents a tremendous opportunity for College Station to be at the forefront of the development of drone delivery technology,” Karl Mooney, the mayor of College Station, said. “We look forward to partnering with Amazon and Texas A&M and are confident that Amazon will be a productive, conscientious, and accountable participant in our community.”

Amazon announced it will start making drone deliveries in Lockeford, California later this year. It plans to drop packages in customers’ backyards and thousands of products will be eligible for the program. Amazon will start the Prime Air service (and more than two dozen prototypes) after it first revealed plans for drone deliveries.