Amazon’s Paper Girls series messes with the timeline in first trailer

If a new season of Stranger Things wasn’t enough ‘80s-themed sci-fi for you, Amazon has decided to release the first trailer for its upcoming Paper Girls series. The teaser is incredibly short, but it shows off some of the time-traveling shenanigans that viewers can expect, along with a very pink color palette.

Paper Girls started life as a 30-issue comic from Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang that followed four newspaper delivery girls who get sucked into a long-running war between various time-traveling groups. It has lots of classic ‘80s adventure movie elements — like kids riding all over town on bikes — before getting going in its own direction to become extremely weird and interesting.

The series, meanwhile, stars Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza as the four main girls, while Ali Wong has been cast as the older version of Erin Tieng. Here’s the premise for the show, via Amazon:

It’s the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.

While things have been relatively quiet since Amazon picked up the rights to the show in 2019, the studio provided a very brief tease of the main cast ahead of the trailer’s release.

Paper Girls starts streaming on July 29th, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the books beforehand, which you should definitely do.