Amazon’s Omni Fire TVs are up to 46 percent off right now

Amazon has kicked off the lead up to this year’s Prime Day by discounting a bunch of Fire TVs. A number of Toshiba, Insignia and Hisense smart TVs are on sale right now, so you could pick up a TV for as low as $90. But we recommend springing for one of the higher-end Omni Series televisions, which came out last September. All sizes are cheaper than usual, but you’ll find the steepest discount on the 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV, which is 46 percent off and down to $300. While many of these TV deals are Prime exclusives, some — including the 55-inch Omni deal — are available to all Amazon shoppers.

Shop Fire TV sales at Amazon

Buy 55-inch Omni Series Fire TV at Amazon – $300

All of the Omni Series sets streaming in 4K and support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus — if you want Dolby Vision, you’ll have to spring for the 65- or 75-inch TVs. You’ll get access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and others, but you’ll find the real perks come in if you’re already a heavy Alexa user. Omni Series sets have built-in microphones to allow hands-free Alexa access, so you can basically treat the TV as you would an Echo smart speaker. You can ask it to set timers and reminders, check sports scores and more, even when the TV is off. But if that’s not really your thing, you can use the built-in switch to electronically disable the microphones.

As far as connectivity goes, the 55-inch model has three HDMI ports plus one HDMI 2.1 jack with eARC, one USB port and an Ethernet connector. While you could deck the TV out with the soundbar of your choosing, you can also wirelessly pair the TV with Echo speakers to create a more immersive home theater setup. These TVs are clearly best for those who already have a lot of Amazon devices throughout their home, and those who rely on Alexa a lot already. But they’re also good options for anyone that wants a truly budget smart TV. $300 for a 55-inch set is a solid deal, and if you’re looking to spend even less than that, you’ve got options at the $200 and $100 marks as well.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.