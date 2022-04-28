Amazon’s next Prime Day is slated for July

Amazon Prime Day, the company’s annual shopping holiday that targets subscribers to its premium shipping / entertainment package, will take place in July this year. The manufactured holiday for discount shopping has moved around a bit after Amazon delayed it to October for 2020 and then moved it back up to June for 2021.

Amazon announced the information in its Q1 2022 earnings report and hasn’t shared any other details about what to expect or the exact dates.

This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.

What we do know is that, outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get deals, whether for gifts or yourself. This also serves as a reminder that this year Amazon increased the price of Prime to $139 per year from its old price of $119, the first price increase for the package since 2018.

Once we have more information on the exact dates — and any advice about which discounts are worth jumping on — we’ll let you know.