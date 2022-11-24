Amazon’s new Kindle drops to $85 for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle has received its first discount in time for Black Friday. The company is selling the 2022 ad-supported Kindle for $85, or $15 below the official price. That makes it tempting if you’re planning a gift for the bookworm in your life, or have just been waiting for a deal to treat yourself to Amazon’s most affordable e-reader.

The refreshed starter Kindle is a major upgrade. The centerpiece is a 6-inch 300 pixels-per-inch display that’s much sharper than the 167PPI screen of its predecessor, making text that much easier on the eyes. A longer six-week battery life, USB-C charging and doubled storage (16GB) also make it decidedly more practical than the previous model. You might not need more than this to have your dream e-reader, although you may want to pay extra to avoid lockscreen ads.

If you do need more, though, Amazon’s ongoing Black Friday sale gives you options. Most notably, the Kindle Paperwhite is still available for $95. You won’t have as much storage for that money (you’ll need to spend $100), but you will get a larger 6.8-inch display, bath-friendly water resistance and an adjustable warm light. If you don’t need those perks or just want the smallest reader in the lineup, though, the base Kindle is still easy to justify.

