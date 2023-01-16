Amazon’s latest sale knocks up to 43 percent off Fire tablets

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon is having an January sale on its 8- and 10-inch Fire HD tablets with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. The all-new Fire HD 8 with a 30 percent faster processor is available for just $60 for a savings of 40 percent, and the 2022 Fire HD 8 Plus is on sale for $80 (33 percent off). The biggest discounts can be found on the 10-inch tablets though, with the Fire HD10 on sale for $85 (43 percent off) and the Fire HD Plus available for $105 (42 percent off).

The 2022 Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus come with hexa-core processors that are 30 percent faster than the previous model, making them more responsive and better for streaming and other activities. At the same time, you get up to 13 hours of battery life for reading, web browsing, and music/video streaming. Both come with 32GB of storage (expandable via a microSD port), Alexa support, a 2-megapixel front camera and more.

The Fire HD 8 Plus adds a bit more, including wireless charging, a 9W power adapter for faster charging, 3GB of RAM and a 5-megapixel rear camera with 1080p (it’s 2-megapixels and 720p on the Fire HD 8). Otherwise, though, the specs are identical. As mentioned, the Fire HD 8 is on sale for $60, and you can grab the Fire HD 8 Plus for $80.

If you need something bigger than 8 inches, a pair of 10-inch tablets are on sale as well. The Fire HD 10 gives you a lot of tablet for the money, including a 1080p display, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, an octa-core battery, 2-MP front and 5-MP rear cameras and fast USB-C charging. It’s on sale for $85, or 43 percent off the regular price — the second lowest we’ve seen. And finally, the Fire HD 10 Plus boosts those specs to 4GB of RAM, along with wireless charging and a fast 9W charger. It’s on sale for $105, or $75 off the regular price.

