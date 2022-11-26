Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is still available for its Black Friday price

While the continued lack of physical buttons is a bit irksome, the latest model of the Paperwhite still includes a number of subtle but welcome improvements. The 300ppi, 6.8-inch E ink display on the Paperwhite now has an adjustable color temperature to reduce eye strain, can last for months on a single charge, and has finally adopted the USB-C charging standard, allowing it to top off its battery faster than before. Just like previous models of the Paperwhite, the 2021 version still has an IPX8 waterproof rating, so you won’t have to abandon your bathtime buddy on dry land.