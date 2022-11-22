Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest price to date

Want to gift the bibliophile in your life something a little more creative than, well, a book? Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite makes for a great gift, one that may not stay in stock for long when Black Friday officially lands on Friday. Thankfully, the ad-supported version with 8GB of storage is available right now for $94.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, while the ad-free version is on sale at Amazon for just $10 more.

Although we can’t be sure that Amazon’s terrific e-reader won’t drop further in price in the run-up to Black Friday or on the actual shopping holiday, the current sale price represents an all-time low on the 2021 Paperwhite. It’s a terrific e-reader (even at full price), with months-long battery life, USB-C charging, and a sharp, 6.8-inch display that makes it a pleasure to read on. Read our review.

$ 95 Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

One of the best things about Black Friday week is that we often see deals land on newer, expensive gadgets that are often a bit (read: a lot) outside our price zone. Case in point? Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the LTE-equipped Apple Watch Ultra for $739, which is about $60 off and a new all-time low on the rugged wearable.

While certainly still expensive, today’s deal represents one of the first opportunities to save on Apple’s latest smartwatch, which is geared toward more active types. It offers a few features the Apple Watch Series 8 lacks, like sensors that allow you to measure dive metrics, along with a customizable Action button you can use to trigger a siren should you ever need to call for help. Its battery life and durability outperform other Apple wearables, too, so you don’t have to worry as much about it getting scratched or the battery unexpectedly dying while you’re out hiking.

Keep in mind, however, that the 49mm smartwatch may not fit particularly well if you have a petite wrist. It’s also not the best for hardcore athletes and explorers because it lacks offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation, and other features they might need. That said, the capable wearable is good for intermediate and advanced athletes. Read our review.

$ 739 The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.

It’s rare to find a good deal on a Sonos product in new condition, never mind multiple Sonos soundbars and speakers. But now that Black Friday is just around the corner, Best Buy and Sonos are offering some relatively impressive discounts. Right now, for example, you can buy the Sonos Roam SL, the mic-less version of one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, for $127.99 instead of $159 from both Best Buy and Sonos. If you can do without the standard Roam’s mics and support for Alexa, the SL is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker that works well with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem. You can also pair the rugged, waterproof device with other Roam speakers and listen to music for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Read our review.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV speakers at home, Best Buy and Sonos are also offering deals on other Sonos devices, including the Sonos Arc and second-gen Sonos Beam soundbars.

$ 128 The Sonos Roam SL is a portable speaker as well that lacks microphones but does support stereo pairing with either a second Roam SL or another Roam speaker when you’re streaming music via Wi-Fi.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro may offer superb noise cancellation capabilities, but even at a discounted price of $199.99, they’re not for everybody. If you don’t need the latest and greatest and are comfortable making some tradeoffs to save money, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are a nice alternative that is available for just $84.99 at Amazon.

While the noise-canceling earbuds don’t quite tune out the world as thoroughly as Apple’s new earbuds can, they still do a decent job of hushing the din of your environment so you can focus better. The wireless earbuds offer a number of handy features, including multipoint Bluetooth support, as well as several ear and wing tips that allow for a better, more comfortable fit. Read our review.

$ 85 Anker’s top-level Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise-canceling earbuds support high-quality LDAC audio and feature three different transparency modes.

