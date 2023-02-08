Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube is $15 off just in time for the Super Bowl

Ready for some deals to get you over the hump? The latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is selling for $124.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That saves you $15 on Amazon’s highest-end streaming device, which sports speedy performance, hands-free voice control using Amazon Alexa, and Wi-Fi 6E for less network congestion if you have a lot of devices in your home (and a 6E-capable router).

The Fire TV Cube is kind of like buying an Echo smart speaker and a Fire TV streamer in one package, a decent value when you consider what you might spend on those separately. Just be aware that it’s an Amazon device, which means plenty of on-screen ads for Amazon content — and even some non-Amazon ads on the screensaver. Woof. Read our review.

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is selling for $1,099.99 ($450 off) at Amazon and direct from Ecovacs. It’s a beefy robot vacuum and docking station that pretty much does it all: it vacuums, it mops, it cleans itself, and it refills its own tank. The included auto-cleaning station may feel like you’re setting up a garage just for your vacuum, but it’s what makes this bot more hands-off when it comes to day-to-day usage. The bot also has AI obstacle avoidance and even doubles as an in-home mobile security camera with two-way audio. The biggest tradeoffs are its physical footprint and its cost, though this deal makes it at least a little more palatable on your wallet. Read our review.

Under the Deebot X1 Omni is two spinning brushes and two removable mop pads. I can’t help but see a face with an anxious expression asking “Please, can you flip me back over? This is humiliating.” Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The The Hamden Journal

Amazon is offering three months of its Audible Premium Plus service for free for new subscribers. It’s normally $14.95 per month, so this gets you a membership worth $44.85 for free. Just keep in mind that at the conclusion of the 90 days, it will auto-renew the next month at the usual $14.95 — so set your reminder to cancel if you don’t plan to continue.

Audible Premium Plus gets you access to tons of audiobooks and podcasts, and each month, you can pick out one premium title to get for free, regardless of how much it normally costs. If you haven’t cozied up with a good book yet this winter, it doesn’t hurt to play some catchup by listening to some.

The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds offer an affordable price for a comfy and compact design that’s easily pocketable, along with good sound quality. While they’re not as robust in their noise cancellation as AirPods Pro or Beats Fit Pro, they cost less and come in a bunch of fun colors (hey, that matters, too!). We’ve seen them a little cheaper in the past, but it’s usually been only for one specific color, while today’s deal is on all six hues. The Studio Buds work equally well with Android phones and iPhones, and their wired charging case uses USB-C — no DIY mods required. Read our review.

The Studio Buds have a pretty, pocketable case, and some of their vivid colors may decrease your chances of misplacing them. Photo by Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal