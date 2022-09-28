Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is a $339 e-reader you can write on

Nearly 15 years after introducing the first Kindle, Amazon is finally adding a stylus to one of its e-readers. At its fall hardware event, the company introduced the Kindle Scribe. The device features a 10.2-inch, 300ppi display with an adjustable front light and a stylus that magnetically attaches to it. According to Amazon, you don’t need to charge or sync the Scribe’s stylus, and you can use it for jotting down notes, journaling and making annotations in books you’re reading. Starting next year, it will also be possible to send Microsoft Word documents to Kindle Scribe.

Kindle Scribe will start at $339 when it arrives later this year. In addition to different storage options, Amazon will let you choose between a “basic” and “premium” pen. The latter includes a customizable shortcut button and a dedicated eraser on the top. In the US, the e-reader will come with a complimentary four-month trial to Kindle Unlimited.

