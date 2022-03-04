Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $50 off for today only

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This might be a good time to buy an e-reader and foster your child’s love of reading. Amazon is selling the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 as part of a one-day-only sale, or a full $50 below the usual price. The standard Kindle Kids is also on sale for today at $60 with a similar $50 discount. With both models you’ll get a two-year “worry-free guarantee,” a child-appropriate cover and a year-long Kids+ subscription with access to thousands of books.

Both Kindle devices should work well if you’re looking for the essentials. They offer a eye-friendly reading experience that will eliminate the distractions of tablets, and their weeks of battery life will spare you from having to plug them in very often. The extras from the Kids versions might also help you save money — particularly a costly replacement if there’s an accident.

Of the two, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is arguably the better value. There’s a larger (and sharper) screen with more LED lights, a waterproof design, an adjustable warm light and a considerably longer 10-week battery life versus the base Kindle’s four. It should be easier to read at any time of the day, and you won’t have to worry if your little one gets it wet. To put it another way, you can focus more on improving your child’s literacy skills instead of managing their gadgets.

